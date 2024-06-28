Anambra State Government has conducted a validation exercise on the draft masterplan for the Anambra Mixed-Use Industrial City.

The masterplan is a concept which will ensure harmonious integration of the various sectors of the economy and catalyze the industrial agenda as envisioned by the Soludo-led administration.

The theme of the event was “Understanding Anambra Mixed-Use Industrial City Draft Masterplan (AMIC).

Some of the key components of the masterplan are Entertainment Recreational and Leisure Zone, Non Processing Zone (Residential), Financial District and Services Sector, Solar Park, Railway Siding Facilities and Logistics Hub, Automotives and Motor Vehicles Assembly Zone.

Others are Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone, Textile and Leather Products Processing Zone, Domestic Tariff Areas and MSMEs, Chemical and Pharmacy zones, Export Emporiums, and others.

Speaking at the event that took place at the International Convention Centre Awka, on Wednesday, Mr Mark Okoye, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, ANSIPPA, said the stakeholders’ engagement was to strengthen public/private partnership on the Mixed-Use Industrial City. Project.

Okoye said the partnership would ensure that all sectors of the economy in Anambra State were fully mapped to international best standards.

He commended stakeholders which included community leaders, the private sector, academia, and the media for their rich and diverse inputs.

Okoye said the project would explore a number of financing sources including the African Export-Import Bank which were already partners while discussions were ongoing with African Development Bank and other development finance institutions.

At the session, C.S. Narayanan, CEO of Artelia Consulting Engineers Limited, the consultants to the mixed-used industrial city project presented the draft masterplan and detailed feasibility study.

Narayanan also gave holistic details of the processes that led to the development concept, highlighting extensive consultations with stakeholders and multilateral financing institutions.

He said the industrial city aligned with Gov. Chukwuma Charles Soludo’s industrialisation agenda.

On his part, Prof. Olusegun Sogbesan, Director General of Onitsha Business School said every development project should be designed to impact the lives of citizens positively.

Sogbesan who commended the government’s approach to the industrial city’s development said those in charge should ensure they incorporated measures that would have human development impact.

He said there should be commitment to the execution, financing, environmental impacts, and opportunities for private sector involvement in the project.

Mr Christian Udechukwu, the Commissioner for Industry, said plans had reached an advanced stage for the groundbreaking of the project later this year.

Udechukwu said the governor would organise a larger session to present the finalised document to the public.

Participants at the engagement were commissioners and other cabinet members, community leaders, representatives of Chamber of Commerce, the academia, and organised private sectors.

