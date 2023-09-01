Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has received with deep sorrow the news of the demise of the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Akko local government, Alhaji Usman Waziri Jabbo, who died yesterday after a brief illness.

The Governor described the late APC chieftain as a respected leader, courageous politician, and grassroots mobiliser who served his community and the state diligently.

He said the demise of the Akko APC Chairman is a great loss, not only to his immediate family and party supporters but to Gombe State in general.

“Alhaji Jabbo’s dedication and service to the party, his local community, and the state will be remembered and cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

His contributions to the APC and the present administration have left an indelible mark, and his absence will be greatly felt”, Governor Inuwa stated.

The Governor, on behalf of the Government and people of Gombe state, conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s family, members of the APC family, as well as the entire people of Akko local government area, praying Almighty Allah to grant him Aljannat Firdaus and give those he left behind the fortitude to bear the great loss, as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General, Press Affairs, Government House, Gombe.

