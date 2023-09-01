Governor Seyi Makinde has presented the Staff of Office to Alakanran of Akanran, Oba Yekinni Obisesan, and the other 33 newly promoted Baales to Obaship status in Ibadanland.

The presentation was done by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon. Segun Olayiwola.

The ceremony, which is ongoing at Olubadan’s palace, Ojaba, in Ibadan South East local government, witnessed the re-launch of the Coronation Anniversary Compendium of Olubadan.

