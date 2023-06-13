Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has congratulated Sen. Godswill Akpabio and Hon. Tajuddeen Abbas on their emergence as Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives, respectively.

In a congratulatory message, Inuwa Yahaya, who is the Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, also hailed the election of Sen. Jibrin Barau as Deputy Senate President and Hon. Benjamin Kalu as Deputy Speaker, describing the four presiding officers of the 10th National Assembly as courageous, visionary and loyal party men, who possess sterling leadership qualities to lead a united and cohesive Parliament that would work for the progress of the country.

He noted that the new leaders have kept faith with the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) over the years and are capable of engendering a harmonious working relationship between the executive and the legislature in the overall interest of the nation.

He expressed optimism that the 10th National Assembly would cooperate and work closely with the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Executive, the Judiciary, and all tiers of government in the task of moving the country to economic growth and prosperity anchored on renewed hope.

He acknowledged and commended the role of the leadership of the All Progressives Congress and the Progressive Governors’ Forum in ensuring unity of purpose and party supremacy in the build-up to the election of the National Assembly leaders.

The Governor assured them of the goodwill, support, and solidarity of the government and people of Gombe State as they take on the onerous task of presiding over the apex legislative arm, the National Assembly as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli

Directorate of Press Affairs, Government House, Gombe.