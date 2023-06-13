The National Population Commission (NPC) on Tuesday, reiterated its stand to ensure that every Nigerian is counted during the next population census in the country.

The Federal Commissioner of the Commission, in charge of Benue State, Mrs Kupchi Iyanya, who made the assurance, allayed the initial fear that the internally displaced persons may not be counted.

She said, “There was no need for the call for postponement of the census because the displaced persons were captured during enumeration exercise. Nobody that lives in Nigeria that will not be counted.”

Mrs Iyanya, who addressed newsmen in Makurdi on Tuesday and spoke on the preparedness of the commission towards the 2023 census, said that about one million personnel had been recruited for the rescheduled 2023 census.

She said that the next categories of personnel to be trained before the rescheduled exercise were Supervisors and Enumerators.

Mrs Iyanya said, “The recruitment of the ad-hoc workers had been completed before the rescheduled census through a rigorous online process in which about one million workers have been screened and found worthy of assignment.

“The Commission had acquired Personal Digital Assistants for the 2023 Census”, adding, “about 500,000 of these devices have been delivered to the 36 state offices and the FCT and configured for the exercise”.

