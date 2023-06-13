Former Commissioner for local government, community development and Chieftaincy Affair in Niger state, Right Hon. (Barrister ) Abdulmalik Sarkin Daji, representing Mariga Constituency has been elected Speaker of the 10th State House of Assembly.

The two terms Chairman of Mariga Local Government Council emerged Speaker after he was nominated by the member representing Bids 11, Hon..Mohammed Haruna and seconded by member representing Borgu constituency, Hon. Abdulrahaman Gambo.

Also elected is the only female member in the 10th Assembly, Hon. Afiniki Dauda, representing Gurara constituency as the Deputy speaker.

The Oath of Office was administered by the Clerk of the House, Alhaji Abdullahi Kagara on the Speaker and his Deputy, Hon. Afiniki Dauda .

The new Speaker, later administered the oath of office on the other 25 members..

It could be recalled that of the 27 members assembly, only two members, Hon. Idris Vatsa (Lapai) and Hon. Mohammed Haruna (Bida11) returned to the Assembly after the March 18, 2023 Governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

The Speaker later asked the Clerk of the house to communicate to both the Executive and the Judiciary arms of Government that the house is now fully constituted and ready for legislative business.

He thereby announced the names of other principal officers of the 10th assembly as nominated by the various political parties in the state.

In his acceptance speech, the Speaker assured the 10th Assembly that he will provide servant leadership and promised not to let the assembly down and the people of the state down.

He thanked the state Governor of Hon. Mohammed Umaru Bago for upholding the principle of democracy and not interfering with the emergence of the house leadership.

He promised that the house will collaborate with the executive arm of the government to ensure the transformation of the state in all aspects of development.





He said the house will partner with the executive to ensure that the current security challenges in parts of the state are addressed to enable the people return to their homes and farms.

In his goodwill message, the state Governor, Hon. Mohammed Umaru Bago, represented by his Deputy, Comrade Yakubu Garba expressed the preparedness of the executive arm to work harmoniously with the legislative arm of the government for the state to the next level.

The Governor, however, reminded the state Legislators that the expectations from the people are high and therefore slot is expected from the lawmakers in quality legislation that will enhance good governance.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE