Gov Fintiri urges new perm secs to justify exam performance in office

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State on Monday swear into office ten newly appointed permanent secretaries at an event held inside the Banquet Hall, Government House, Yola.

Those sworn in are Solomon Kumangar, DG Media and Communication to Governor Finitiri, Medugu, Ibrahim Buba, Mamuda Mshelia, Alhassan Tahir, Linah Ndisah, Aishatu Rilwan, Yahaya Sule, Cletus Hilkiah and Mbi Deborah.

In his address, Governor Fintiri urged the appointees to justify their performance in the examination with their performance in office as according to him, leadership is about taking tasks at hand.

The governor added that the government, under his watch, has long recognised the significance of the civil policy and initiative to fruition hence its decision to reposition the system.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Umaru Fintiri said that “the only way we can have a modern civil service is to have the required people needed to fulfil their talents. And to work for modern Adamawa.”

He further said that “my administration has subdued mediocrity and upheld the triumph of merit in progression to deliver better, more responsive government in the service for enhanced productivity”.

According to him, “The civil service in Adamawa State has always been a dependable ally in our campaign, our strides in the health, education, security, youths and women empowerment, agriculture, civil service reform, internally generated revenue.”