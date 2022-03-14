Gov Fintiri urges new perm secs to justify exam performance in office

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State on Monday swear into office ten newly appointed permanent secretaries at an event held inside the Banquet Hall, Government House, Yola.
Those sworn in are Solomon Kumangar, DG Media and Communication to Governor Finitiri, Medugu, Ibrahim Buba, Mamuda Mshelia, Alhassan Tahir, Linah Ndisah, Aishatu Rilwan, Yahaya Sule, Cletus Hilkiah and Mbi Deborah.
In his address, Governor Fintiri urged the appointees to justify their performance in the examination with their performance in office as according to him, leadership is about taking tasks at hand.
The governor added that the government, under his watch, has long recognised the significance of the civil policy and initiative to fruition hence its decision to reposition the system.
IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
- ‘Officials initially offered to help but when the number of able-bodied citizens at the centre increased, they left us unattended to’
- Why Ogun Tops List Of ‘Yahoo Boys’ In Nigeria ― Governor Abiodun
- Police, Amotekun after criminals on Lagos-Ibadan expressway
- Suspected cannibal pays N500,000 for boy’s human organs, says ‘that’s my favourite meal, especially the throat’
- Court awards Nnamdi Kanu N1 billion over invasion of his home by military, asks FG to apologise
Umaru Fintiri said that “the only way we can have a modern civil service is to have the required people needed to fulfil their talents. And to work for modern Adamawa.”
He further said that “my administration has subdued mediocrity and upheld the triumph of merit in progression to deliver better, more responsive government in the service for enhanced productivity”.
According to him, “The civil service in Adamawa State has always been a dependable ally in our campaign, our strides in the health, education, security, youths and women empowerment, agriculture, civil service reform, internally generated revenue.”
ORITAMEFA BAPTIST MODEL SCHOOLS, (OBMS), IBADAN
ENTRANCE EXAMINATION INTO JSS1 FOR 2022/2023 COMES UP ON SATURDAY, 2ND APRIL, 2022 @ 8:00A.M.
OBMS..... Excellence through Integrity
MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in,ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc . Click here for full details
Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by working directly with USA companies as affiliate partners, you are paid for simply helping them promote their offers online, earnings can be up to $750 weekly, click here to learn more