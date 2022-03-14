FG promises continous support for STI expo to promote research development

The Federal Government has said it will continue to support the annual Science, Technology and Innovation EXPO, in order to promote Research, Development and the Global competitiveness of the country.

This assertion was made by the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu on behalf of the Federal Government at the opening ceremony of the 6th Annual STI EXPO held at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

Onu who declared open the event on behalf of President Buhari, said the EXPO is a platform for bringing Inventors, Researchers, Scientists, Government, Academia, Private Sector and many other stakeholders together for the purpose of sharing ideas for Research, Development, Innovation, and Commercialization of research results.

The Minister said the EXPO is a prime opportunity to present to Nigerians, the 2022 Revised National Policy on Science, Technology and Innovation(NSTIP) and commission for the first time in the history of our country the Nigeria Science, Technology and Innovation Television (STI tv@NG).

In his words, “The 2022 Revised NSTIP is a document which I believe will not only serve as a principal document for the full diversification of the Nigerian economy and be a lasting legacy to both present and future generations of Nigerians for the promotion of a knowledge economy. The STI television will be used for extensive advocacy to inculcate Science, Technology and Innovation as part of our everyday life in the country”.

He further noted that, the projects launched and commissioning today are aimed at Job and Wealth creation, as well as increase the number of youths and women that will be attracted to Science, Technology, and Innovation activities.

Earlier, the Minister of state for Science, Technology and Innovation, Barr. Mohammed Abdullahi in his remarks said that Nigeria can be classified amongst the most industrialised nations of the world in the nearest future by scaling up and upgrading it’s Scientific innovations.

Abdullahi said this at the opening ceremony of the 6th annual STI EXPO held at the Eagle Square in Abuja on Monday.

The theme for this year’s event is “ Sustaining National Economic Growth Through Science and Innovation”. The objective of the theme is to enable Science and Technology to contribute positively to the overall recovery and growth which is in tandem with the National Economic and Recovery Growth Plan (ERGP).

The Minister added that due to global economic and security malaise, the Federal Government has resolved to massively deploy Indigenous technologies as a strategy to save the nation from its multiple challenges.

In a goodwill address, the Senate Committee Chairman on Science, Technology and Innovation, Sen. Uche Ekwunife urged the Ministry and it’s agencies to develop appropriate policies for the overall socio-economic development of the nation.

At the EXPO, The annual award of scholarship to three best students who emerged winners of the “774 Young Nigerian Scientists” competition from the 36 states of the Federation are; 1st position Maryam Olufunmilayo Ogunbayo (Pen Resource Academy) Gombe state. While 2nd position Gbolahan Azeem Ayinde (African Church Grammar School) Ogun state and 3rd position Uchendu Mmesomachukwu Judith (UNIBEN Demonstration Secondary school) Edo state.

In her goodwill message the European Union Ambassador to Nigeria/ECOWAS Amb. Samuela Isopi said that Nigerian innovators through “Horizon Europe” ,can submit proposals for innovation grants.

She said STI development is core to the bilateral agreements between Nigeria and the European Union.