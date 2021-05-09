Gov Bello urges tertiary institutions to prioritise issue of security

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has charged the head of tertiary institutions in the state to prioritize issues of security to complement the government’s effort in ensuring that there is adequate security of lives and property on the campuses.

Governor Bello gave the charge in the government house, Lokoja when visitation panel to Federal Polytechnic, Idah paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

The governor who noted that security of lives and property is paramount to any system said his administration since its inception in 2016 has committed a lot to ensure that the state is safe from any forms of security challenges.

He, therefore, urged the management of tertiary institutions in the state to place issues of security as first and topmost in their agenda and advised them to address the drivers of insecurity such as cultism and other vices associated with youth restiveness on their campuses.

“No system can record achievements without the security of lives and property, head of tertiary institutions must be up and doing concerning security.

Cultism should be completely eliminated on campuses so that the lives of students and staff can be secured at all time,” he advised.

The governor who also charged the visitation panel to do a thorough job that will lead to the development of the Federal Polytechnic, Idah, assured the institution that very soon the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) that has eluded the institution for over four decades will be processed and released to the management.

He cautioned those who are in the habits of encroaching school land to desist, warning that his administration would not condone such act no matter how small the land is.

Earlier, the Chairman of the visitation panel to Federal Polytechnic, Idah, Ambassador Aminu Modibbo in his remark told the governor that the visitation panel was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari to go round all federal universities and polytechnics to look at the Act that set up the institutions, the management of the institution, a project executed, academic curriculum, among others and report back to the president.

“Our terms of reference also cover the relationship between the governing council and the management, the federal ministry of education and the Board for Technical Education and how the institution has impacted its host community,” the Chairman added.

He commended Governor Bello for the support his administration and his predecessors have accorded the Federal Polytechnic, Idah, noting that the federal government is appreciative of the support from the state.

The Rector of the Federal Polytechnic Idah, Dr Danjuma Baba in his remark solicited the state government intervention in the areas of security, inadequate power supply, land encroachment by immediate communities and funding.

