Traditional ruler’s scribe slain alongside wife, daughter-in-law in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command and the Defence Headquarters outfit Operation Safe Haven, have reported to the Kaduna State Government the killing of three persons on Saturday night.

In a statement issued by the commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan on Sunday said the assailants stormed the home of Sgt. Christopher Madaki (Rtd), a scribe to a Ward Head at Golkofa, Jema’a LGA and shot him, as well as his wife and his son’s wife.

The statement further revealed that the three were later confirmed dead, while his son (Clement Musa Madaki) survived with injuries inflicted on him by the assailants.

The scribe’s wife was identified as Mary Christopher Madaki and his son’s wife was Alice Musa.

Also, the statement disclosed that a breakdown of law and order was averted in Kachia town, headquarters of Kachia LGA following the killing of one Hamidu Nura by one Abba Muhammad.

ALSO READ: Gov Bello urges tertiary institutions to prioritise issue of security

According to the statement, the origin of the fisticuffs between the two is being investigated by security agencies. It however ended with Abba Muhammad stabbing Hamidu Nura to death.

‘Some irate citizens then mobilized themselves and captured Abba Muhammad, attacking him with knives, clubs and other dangerous weapons, and eventually killing him in a jungle justice approach.

In another development, troops of Operation Safe Haven received a report of a missing person, Ngode Patrick Kambai, in Mabuhu village, Zonzon district, Zangon Kataf LGA.

Kambai, a commercial motorcycle rider, was reported by his father to have been missing since around 8:00 am on Thursday when he left home on his motorcycle and did not return.

Troops are coordinating efforts to locate and rescue the missing person while engaging his family and community.

Security agencies have equally made some arrests of notorious bandits across the state and citizens will be briefed as soon as operatives conclude preliminary investigations.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the killing in Golkofa village and described it as completely inhuman and ungodly. He prayed for the repose of their souls and charged security agencies to expedite action on the case.

The Governor is awaiting further briefs on the Kachia and Zangon Kataf LGAs incidences.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE