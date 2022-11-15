Gov Badaru optimistic of APC’s victory in Jigawa

The Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar has expressed optimism that people in the state will ensure the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming general elections.

The Governor made this disclosure while flagging off the APC gubernatorial campaign and presentation of the party’s flag to the governorship candidate and others contesting for state and national assembly seats.

Badaru explained that the people in the state and country will vote for APC based on a number of policies introduced by its administration to meet the yearning and aspirations of the people.

According to him, the government has fulfilled all the promises made during the first and second tenures, hence the need to sustain the current transformation and economic growth policies by ensuring that Mallam Umar Namadi emerged as the next governor.

Governor Badaru, who is also the North West Coordinator of the APC presidential campaign council, assured that Senator Bola Tinubu will find a lasting solution to the annual flood in the state and ensure the reconstruction of federal roads and other infrastructure if voted into office.

He, therefore, expressed gratitude to the people of the state for identifying with the performance of the APC government at the state and federal levels.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How International Creditors Shut-Out Nigeria, Other African Countries ― DMO Tells Reps

Director-General of Aids, Loans and Debt Management (DMO), Ms Patricia Oniha on Monday disclosed Federal Government’s plans to source for alternative sources to meet its financial obligations including budget deficit in the 2023 fiscal year…





2023: Igbo Not Ripe For Presidency, Soludo Tells Peter Obi

Anambra State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, on Monday, lambasted the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, again, saying that he was unfit to win the 2023 general elections…

NES#28: Osinbajo Highlights Importance Of African Carbon Market In Addressing Climate Change

The Federal Government is finalising plans on the draft Nigeria Agenda 2050, which seeks to increase the country’s per capita GDP to $33,000 by 2050 and place Nigeria amongst the rank of upper middle-income countries, just as NESG sets agenda for Presidential candidates…