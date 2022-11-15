Gov Badaru optimistic of APC’s victory in Jigawa

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
How International Creditors Shut-Out Nigeria, Other African Countries ― DMO Tells Reps
Director-General of Aids, Loans and Debt Management (DMO), Ms Patricia Oniha on Monday disclosed Federal Government’s plans to source for alternative sources to meet its financial obligations including budget deficit in the 2023 fiscal year…
2023: Igbo Not Ripe For Presidency, Soludo Tells Peter Obi
Anambra State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, on Monday, lambasted the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, again, saying that he was unfit to win the 2023 general elections…
NES#28: Osinbajo Highlights Importance Of African Carbon Market In Addressing Climate Change
The Federal Government is finalising plans on the draft Nigeria Agenda 2050, which seeks to increase the country’s per capita GDP to $33,000 by 2050 and place Nigeria amongst the rank of upper middle-income countries, just as NESG sets agenda for Presidential candidates…