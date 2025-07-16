Adeleke must start from grassroots, can’t shortcut into APC — Omisore

Senator Iyiola Omisore, a former Deputy Governor of Osun State, has publicly stated that Governor Ademola Adeleke cannot shortcut his way into the All Progressives Congress (APC) through his association with Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today program, Omisore, who is a former National Secretary of the APC, said that while Governor Adeleke has a constitutional right to join any party, a potential defection would need to follow the proper channels and start at the grassroots level in Osun State.

According to Omisore, Governor Adeleke is seeking to join the APC because he is scared of losing the second term bid.

He dismissed the idea that Adeleke could be “anchored” into the party by a governor from another state. “Politics is very local,” Omisore said. “If he must join us, he has to start from the grassroots.”

“APC is not divided in Osun State. I’m not saying Adeleke cannot join the party. He has the constitutional right to associate with any party, but it is not by going to look for friendship in Ogun or Abuja to join the Osun APC. You can not be meeting Governor Dapo Abiodun to anchor you into our party.

“Politics is very local, and you have to know the tenets and local structure of a party that you are joining. If he must join us, he has to start from the grassroots”.

Omisore’s comments come amidst widespread speculation about Governor Adeleke’s political future.

The Osun State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus recently declared its “unwavering support” for Governor Adeleke and pledged to “follow him wherever he goes” as he continues his consultations on a potential defection.

However, the Osun State chapter of the APC has denied any such defection, with its spokesperson, Kola Olabisi, stating that the claims are a “lie from the pit of hell” and that there are constitutional hurdles to cross.

