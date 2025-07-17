Customs takes CSR to Lagos school, gifts 2000 pupils educational items

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Initiative, “Customs Cares” has renovated Christ Assembly Nursery and Primary School located in Araromi in Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The school, established in 1960 received a remarkable facelift and was equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to enhance learning.

The project, which was adopted and funded by the Tin Can Island Port Command, in collaboration with the Customs Headquarters in Abuja has provided pupils in the community, as well as their teachers with a conducive learning environment.

The Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, while commissioning the project on Thursday, expressed satisfaction that the intervention has provided a better learning environment for students and has ignited the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

Adeniyi stated that the target of the Service in 2025 is to directly reach out to 50,000 students by supporting them with educational items. He highlighted that the NCS had achieved part of this goal with help already rendered to 12,000 students; with 5,000 of them in Lagos, including 2,000 presented with items today.

According to him, “Customs will continue to touch lives in other areas such as healthcare, sports, Information Communication Technology (ICT), the creative industry, as well as support for the less privileged in the society.

“Customs is not in competition with any government agency, but recognises that the communities Customs Commands are located has been a strong pillar of support and we deem it fit to pay back to the society. Will will make sure to collaborate with other sister agencies to do more for our communities”.

While pointing out the value of education, CGC Adeniyi advised the pupils to take their studies seriously, adding that they can aspire to be the very best in their careers. He charged them to make judicious use of the facilities to excel in their academics, promising to do more for the school in the future.

Adeniyi also commended the officers and men of the Tin Can Customs Port Command, as well as the input of other stakeholders in the realisation of the project.

On his part, the Customs Area Controller (CAC) of Tin Can Command, Comptroller Frank Onyeka thanked the CGC for the opportunity to serve and be a part of the laudable initiative. He also appreciated stakeholders of the Command, for their support and partnership on the project.

“I really want to commend the Headmistress of the school and the ES, teachers and students for their determination and role in making sure the project was a success”, he added.

Speaking earlier, the Olu Iwa of Apapa Kingdom, HRM, Oba Moroof Oyekunle Oluwa commended Customs for the CSR initiative, and called on other government agencies operating in the area, particularly the Nigerian Port’s Authority (NPA) to also contribute to the growth of the community.

Also, the Lagos State Commissioner of Education, Tolani Ali-Balogun appreciated Customs for the project, adding that it is a leverage to what the state government is doing in the educational sector.

While promising that the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) in the state will ensure proper maintenance of the project, he charged parents and community leaders to contribute their quota to its sustainability.

The outgoing Chairman, Ajeromi-Ifelodun LGA, Fatai Ayoola thanked Customs for bringing succour to the community and ameliorating the sufferings of the people, saying “It is the first time we are seeing this kind of developmental support in our community”.

The school Headmistress, Mrs Esther Ogunfuyi, who appreciated the Customs’ generosity and concern for education, said the agency’s support and partnership has made a meaningful impact in the school.

