Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun has described the death of a veteran Nollywood actor, Adedeji Aderemi (a.k.a. Olofa Ina), as devastating.

According to reports, Aderemi, an indigene of Ede, Osun, died on Thursday following a protracted illness at age 73.

In a condolence statement conveyed by his spokesperson, Mr Olawale Rasheed, on Friday in Osogbo, Governor Adeleke highlighted the significant contributions Aderemi made to the film industry.

The governor emphasised the loss of a remarkable talent for the state and extended heartfelt sympathy to the actor’s family, the Ede community, and the film fraternity.

Adeleke encouraged them to find solace in the legacy left behind by the late actor, acknowledging Aderemi’s impact on audiences through his memorable performances.

The governor offered sincere prayers for strength and resilience to cope with the challenging mourning period.(NAN)

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE