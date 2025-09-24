Gombe ranks 2nd nationally in fiscal transparency

Gombe State has once again been recognized as a top-tier performer in fiscal transparency and accountability, ranking 2nd nationwide with an impressive 99 out of 100 points, according to BudgIT’s latest Subnational Transparency Assessment.

The ranking, which evaluated fiscal transparency across the 36 states and the FCT in the second quarter of 2025, placed Gombe among the “Progressive Performers,” second only to Ekiti State, which led with a single point higher.

The report attributed this remarkable performance to Gombe State’s “strong commitment to openness and accountability” in the implementation of projects and policies under the leadership of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

Gombe excelled particularly in the timely publication of critical fiscal documents, including its Approved Budget, Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), Citizens’ Budget, and Quarterly Budget Implementation Reports (BIRs).

“The state also stood out for maintaining an updated e-procurement portal and a functional website with fiscal data, ensuring easy public access to financial information,” the report noted.

This unprecedented achievement reflects the sustained efforts of Governor Inuwa Yahaya, who has made open governance and transparency in policy and project implementation a cornerstone of his leadership.

The Governor’s commitment to transparency and accountability is instilling fiscal discipline and giving citizens clear insight into how their resources are being managed and spent.

In a country where fiscal secrecy often hinders progress, Gombe State’s strides have positioned it as a model of transparency and smart resource management.

Its commitment to good governance is winning the trust of citizens, attracting investors and drawing in support from development partners.

With Gombe already excelling in most of the indices, the State is on course to maintaining its leadership in fiscal transparency and continue to be a benchmark for governance reforms across Nigeria as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General, (Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe.

