Don decries shortage of clinical instructors in UI dental school

The Dean of the Faculty of Dentistry at the College of Medicine, University of Ibadan (UI), Professor Bamidele Kolude, has raised concerns over the growing shortage of clinical instructors at the UI Dental School, describing the situation as critical in light of the recent doubling of student enrollment.

Speaking at a press conference held as part of the University of Ibadan Dental School’s 50th anniversary celebrations, Professor Kolude, accompanied by Professors Gbemisola Oke, Bukola Adeyemi, and Deborah Ajayi, among others, stressed the urgent need for a solution to stem the mass exodus of clinical trainers, which he warned could irreversibly impact the training of dental surgeons.

According to him, many experienced professionals are leaving the country for greener pastures, leaving the institution struggling to maintain its renowned high standards due to a lack of adequate replacements.

“There are currently not enough dentists in the country, and even fewer are willing to stay at our school as trainers and researchers,” he said.

“Well, this is really a national problem, not one unique to our profession. But there’s an even more troubling issue now: when these professionals leave and we call for replacements, the younger colleagues are often not interested in staying or taking up the job. That’s the latest crisis we’re facing.”

“In the last two or three months alone, at least three members of faculty, including those at the professorial cadre, have resigned for better opportunities abroad. And it’s not just Western countries drawing them; even some African countries offer better remuneration than Nigeria,” he added.

Professor Kolude further highlighted other pressing challenges facing the dental school, including the high cost of training a single dental student, unreliable electricity supply, and the limited availability of scholarships for indigent students.

“For there to be another 50 years worthy of celebration, and to continue maintaining our legacy of excellence, the dental school calls on all staff, friends, alumni, and the general public to support us in any way possible,” he appealed.

Looking to the future, Professor Kolude envisioned a world-class dental school that could rival its international counterparts. He outlined key goals such as strengthening global research partnerships, expanding faculty and student exchange programmes, enhancing community oral health outreach, and leveraging technology and teledentistry to broaden access to oral healthcare.

Earlier, as part of the anniversary celebrations, a career talk titled “Dentistry as a Profession” was held, along with a community oral health outreach that provided free dental check-ups and oral health education to members of the university community.