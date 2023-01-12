Gombe PDP spokesperson dumps party, joins NNPP

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Gombe State chapter of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Murtala Usman Dukku has dumped the party and joined the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

He joined the NNPP after his resignation from the PDP on Wednesday as contained in a letter he addressed to the party in his ward.

It could be recalled that Murtala Usman was suspended by the PDP via a letter dated 22nd December 2022, signed by the State PDP Secretary, Adamu Abubakar, accusing him of working against the party.

He however resigned from the party barely two hours after his suspension through a letter addressed to the party leadership.

Murtala Usman officially dumped the PDP for the NNPP on Wednesday, January 12th, 2023.

A gale of defections from both the ruling APC and the PDP has been hitting the two parties recently.

Gombe central zonal Chairman, Engr Musa Gwani Bimason and assistant state treasurer of the PDP, Muhammad Yusuf Pindiga have earlier defected to the NNPP few days ago

Others who defected in recent times were; Hon. Rambi Ayala and Hon Hamza, members representing Billiri East and Funakaye South respectively.

Gombe and Dukku LGA PDP women leaders, Maryam Muhammad Audi and Asabe Saleh have also dumped the PDP and joined the NNPP.

