Atiku Southeast campaign coordinator vows to deliver zone for PDP

The South East Coordinator of Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Sen. Theodore Orji, Tuesday night, vowed to mobilize voters in the zone to deliver the former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Addressing the stakeholders during the strategic meeting held at his Umuahia country home, the host and Senator representing Abia Central, Orji noted that the South East has always been a stronghold of the PDP, expressing his confidence that the south-east will still vote massively for the party’s candidates at the forthcoming polls.

According to Sen. Orji, “Atiku has brighter chances in the South East based on his track record, capacity and ability to unify the country as exemplified during his time as Vice President”.

While describing Atiku as a friend of Ndigbo, Orji assured that contrary to fears in some quarters, “Ndigbo would not be relegated to the background under Atiku-Okowa presidency”.

In his remarks at the strategic meeting, former Senate President and the Acting Chairman of PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), Dr Adolphus Wabara, said Atiku has all it takes to take Nigeria out of her present political and economic doldrums.

He solicited the support of South East for the Atiku-Okowa presidency, assuring that Ndigbo will have nothing to lose by being part of the project.

Also speaking, the Abia Deputy Governor and Chairman of Atiku-Okowa PCC in the state, Rt. Hon. Ude Oko Chukwu assured of the determination of his team to deliver Atiku in Abia State and urged Abians to troop out in their numbers during Atiku’s proposed visit on February 9 for Abia mega rally.

Other stakeholders from the zone including PDP presidential aspirant, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa; Chief Dan Ulasi; Professor Jude Njoku; among others pledged their unflinching support for Atiku.

They appealed to Ndigbo to support PDP candidates at the forthcoming polls, saying that under PDP, the South East would be accorded its due recognition in the country.

The stakeholders further predicted a landslide victory for the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, at the February 25 presidential poll in the zone.





Others at the strategic meeting were many PDP bigwigs in South East including Eze Duru Iheoma, SAN; Hon. Gary Tony Eneh, Dr Eme Okoro, Hon. Onyeka Onwe, and Chief Charles Ogbonnaya among others.

