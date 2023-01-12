NDE disburses tools to graduates on SOW training scheme in Ekiti

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has disbursed tools and equipment to youth in its School-On-Wheels graduates trainees in Ayegunle-Ekiti, Ijero local government area of Ekiti State.

The Director General of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo who spoke during the disbursement exercise in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, noted that the gesture was part of the federal government’s commitment to make youths self-employed and contribute to the development of the country.

Represented by the state coordinator of NDE, Olugbenga Sanusi, the DG explained that the resettlement scheme focused on giving the beneficiaries needed equipment and tools to work with after their apprenticeship in the community.

He added that the beneficiaries were exposed to training in fashion designing, barbing and cosmetology among other skills relevant to create wealth and making them financially independent.

While urging the graduate trainees to take advantage of the opportunity to better their lives by being focused and serious-minded, explained that the government has done its part through the tools and training.

He said, “This Resettlement focuses on giving tools & equipment, on loan, to graduate trainees of School-on-Wheels training held at Ayegunle-Ekiti in Ijero Local Government Area of Ekiti State, who have distinguished themselves with character and competence during their apprenticeship.

“This is to launch them into self-employment and hence, wealth creation. This round of resettlement covers Fashion Designing, Barbing and Cosmetology, as chosen by the graduate trainees themselves.

“You are lucky to be among the beneficiaries to benefit from this empowerment scheme. I, therefore, enjoin you to be serious-minded, focused and be your own master.

“Go ahead, be an employer of labour, generate money for yourself and contribute to the socio-economic development of your community. Do not expect the government to do everything for you; this opportunity you are given, you will be wise to maximize it!”

On the expectations from the beneficiaries, the DG encouraged them not to see the equipment given as free gift but as what will be deployed to contribute to the socio-economic of the society.





“The Federal Government, through the NDE, has graciously given you a moratorium of 6 months. Make judicious use of these start-up tools and equipment (Don’t see it as a national cake) and expand, as you gradually pay back your loans,” he said.

