Gombe LG elections: We’ll only accept result if… ―PDP threatens

Preparatory to the December 19, 2020 local government councils elections in Gombe State, the main opposition party in the state, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared that though it is well prepared and ready to participate in the exercise, it will only accept the results on the condition that it was conducted under a free, fair and credible atmosphere.

The declaration was made on Tuesday by the state chairman of the party, Major Gen Abnon K Kwaskebe (rtd) while briefing newsmen, stressing that the PDP has confidence of victory at the polls.

He added that the party is now more than ever before fully ready to participate in the elections because of its track record of performance in the last 16 years it ruled the state and brought development to the people.

According to him, “We have confidence that the right thing will be done based on the guidelines issued out by the Gombe State Independent Electoral Commission (GOSIEC), except if something different happens along the way which we are not hoping for.”

He further said that, “Gombe State has been a PDP state for 16 years and we are still fully on ground. Looking at our performances over the years, we have very high acceptability despite our loss in the 2019 general elections which we have pushed behind us and corrected the mistakes of the past.”

The PDP chairman, however, warned that “We expect the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) led government through GOSIEC, to conduct a free, fair and credible election as a responsible government because anything other than that will be unacceptable to us.”

On the party’s level of preparedness for the elections, Abnon Kwaskebe said that the party has nominated 11 chairmanship candidates with their deputies as well as 113 ward counsellorship contestants out of the 114 electoral wards of the state with only Tal ward in Billiri LGA missing because no one indicated interest from there and he does not want to impose anyone on the people.

He urged the party’s supporters to take the elections with all the seriousness it deserves saying, “I urge our supporters to take the elections with all the seriousness it deserves, it is not a joke but a serious business.”

The PDP chairman concluded that “We are going to use the election as a testing ground for our preparedness for future elections and also to reclaim our lost glory in the state. We may have made mistakes in the recent past, but we don’t want to repeat it again.”

