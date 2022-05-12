Gombe governor submits nomination form, asserts readiness for 2023 guber polls

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has declared his readiness ahead of the 2023 gubernatorial election in the state; said that he is not afraid of any competition regarding his reelection bid.

The Governor on Thursday submitted his nomination and expression of interest forms for his re-election bid on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC).

The forms were returned on behalf of the Governor by his Chief of Staff, Abubakar Inuwa Kari at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, accompanied by party stalwarts, officials and political associates.

Recall that both the expression of interest and nomination forms were earlier purchased and presented to the Governor by friends, associates and political support groups to enable him to seek re-election in the 2023 gubernatorial election. The Governor is standing unopposed in the APC Governorship primary election like his Borno, Lagos and Kwara counterparts.

Speaking with newsmen after submitting the nomination forms on behalf of the Governor, the Chief of Staff, expressed confidence that Governor Inuwa will win both the APC ticket and his re-election in the 2023 general elections.

He said: “We have a saying in Gombe and I will say it in Hausa, ‘Ko Gezau’ either today, tomorrow or now we are ready for the elections, no shaking.”





He also ruled out the recent defection in the state as a threat to Inuwa’s re-election in 2023.

He said: “We are taking the campaigns from the PDP, nobody is leaving the APC, yes we had a few defections a few months ago but people are trooping into the APC. We are solidly on ground and we are fully ready.

According to him, “Any person that goes to Gombe state now knows that Governor Inuwa Yahaya has transformed the state over the last three years. The people of Gombe are grateful for what he has done”.

The CoS boasted saying, “You go to Gombe today, you know you’ll see a new Gombe. And like one of his colleagues said when he came a few weeks ago, he called my principal the quiet storm and reference point of purposeful leadership”.

He stressed that “Gombe has changed and Gombe is for the better. So I invite you to come to Gombe and see for yourselves. The Governor has succeeded in creating a clear development roadmap and has placed Gombe State on the trajectory of sustainable development through a 10-year plan known as Development Agenda for Gombe State”.

The Chief of Staff was accompanied by the Gombe State Commissioner of Finance, Malam Muhammad Gambo Magaji, APC Deputy National Financial Secretary, Hon. Hamma Adama Dattuwa Ali Kumo, Hon. Usman Aliyu Garry, board member, Gombe State Investment and Property Development Company, Auwwal Musa Bashir and other associates.

He then assured that the campaign will be issues-based considering the tremendous achievement recorded by the Inuwa Yahaya led APC administration in the state as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General, Press and Publicity Government House, Gombe.

