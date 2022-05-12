Justice Odili bows out of Supreme Court, joins calls for restructuring 

Disturbed by the state of affairs of the country, Justice Mary Peter-Odili of the Supreme Court, on Thursday, joined in the call for the restructuring of the country.

Justice Odili spoke in Abuja during a valedictory court session held in her honour by the Supreme Court, as she bowed out of the nation’s judiciary on Thursday, after attaining the mandatory retirement age of 70 years.

She said the issue of restructuring of the country had been resonating for some time and that even though she cannot say much on the issue, her concerns stemmed from the fact that some of the people harping on it are very serious men with the acuity of intellect, accompanied by their respective track records.

According to the retiring justice of the apex court: “The issue should be given an immediate attention lest we ignore the matter at the risk of a lost opportunity to set the ship of state on the right course.”

Justice Odili also posited that a person’s state can be gauged by the number of years he has lived in a given place instead of the locality of birth of his parents.

“The follow-up on this matter of state of origin or residency and the import thereto have thrown up the fact that the women have seen themselves taking the short end of the stick on account of marriage outside the state of their birth.

“These are matters that need urgent attention in our journey of nationhood and building and sustaining thereof,” Justice Odili added.