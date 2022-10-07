Gombe Governor appoints 49 SSAs, SAs, reinstates 2 board members with immediate effect

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has approved the appointment of 49 Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants and the Reinstatement of 2 Board Members.

The Governor’s approval for the appointment was conveyed by Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi who announced the appointments.

According to the statement from the office of the SSG, Akko Local Government Area has Auwalu Adamu as Special Assistant and Mohammed A. Musa as a Board Member of the Gombe State Water Board while Balanga Local Government Area has Ibrahim J. Salisu

(aka population) as Special Assistant;

Konon Adamu Guri, Special Assistant;

David Saul Toudo, Special Assistant and Philomena JM Jabuwa, Special Assistant.

Also, Billiri Local Government Area has Ibrahim Ishaya as Special Assistant;

Lamela Padah, Special Assistant;

Kabiru Mohammed, Special Assistant; Eman Joel Elisha, Special Assistant while Ankama Barnabas is SSA II.

Dukku Local Government Area has Sa’id Haruna Alkali as Special Assistant; Abdulrahim Kawu Peto, Special Assistant; Abdullahi Turaki Dukku, Special Assistant as well as Musa K. Bello (Kala), Special Assistant

Funakaye Local Government Area has Mohammed Aliyu Lamido as Special Assistant; Garba Isa, Special Assistant and Muhammed Ibrahim Bage- Special Assistant just as Gombe Local Government Area has Muhammed Abdullahi Rice, Special Assistant and Babangida Abubakar Special Assistant.

Others from Gombe LGA are Mohammed Jabiru Sale Kilawa, Special Assistant; Adamu Inuwa Ibrahim- Special Assistant; Musa Abdulsalam Pantami, Special Assistant; Dalhatu Mohammed Boderi, Special Assistant; Auwal Yusuf Saifullah- Special Assistant and Abdulwahab Sabo- Special Assistant.

Also appointed in Kaltungo Local Government Area as Special Assistants are Bawa Na’aman Yakubu, Zubairu Sabastine Aliyu, Isiyaka A. Shuaibu, and Barr. AY Galadima and Salome Ali Dunan

For Kwami Local Government Area Sa’ad Abdulmumin, Mohammed Inuwa Yakubu, Sale Adamu and Isa Abubakar Dahiru were appointed as Special Assistants while for Nafada Local Government Area Abubakar Usman Bappah was appointed Special Assistant and Babangida Adamu reinstated as Board Member, College of Nursing.

In Shongom Local Government Area Caleb Methusela Manzo was appointed Special Assistant alongside Ilu Ishaku, Jesse Dereba Maipandi, Buba Amos Shawara and Jepthah Amos Tajem while Kandilah Nuhu is to be reinstated as SSA II.

In Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Area Habu Ali Abare was appointed as Special Assistant as well as Yusuf Abdullahi Waziri, Mohammed Ahmed (Seyoji Kunji), Ibrahim Sani Adamu, Sunusi S. Musa, Abdulmutalib Muh’d Hassan, Muhammad Abubakar and Abdulmumin Umar.

According to the SSG, all the approved appointments take immediate effect.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE