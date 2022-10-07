Police decry report on salary deduction, smear campaign against incumbent, former IGP

By Jacob Segun Olátúnjí - Abuja
The Police High Command on Friday dismissed an online publication alleging unauthorised salary deduction of its personnel, describing it as a total false, targeted towards tarnishing the image of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali, Former IGP, MD Abubakar and the force in general.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen by the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

The force spokesperson specifically faulted the recent false publication against the incumbent Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba, and another against a former IGP MD Abubakar, lamenting that It was equally appalling that the Online edia outfit “would ignore the ethics of professional journalism, and balanced reportage, and throw all caution to the wind in a bid to enjoy the thrills of sensationalism, albeit fleeting”.

According to the statement, “It is instructive to note that both referred false publications bothered on finances which are neither controlled actively by, or under the direct purview of the Nigeria Police Force. In the first instance, salaries of Police officers, as with other public servants, are paid on the IPPIS platform from the office of the Accountant General of the Federation

” The Inspector-General of Police is equally paid, like every other officer, from the same platform. Access to make deductions, if any, rests with the handlers of the platform.

“It is equally pertinent to note that the 20% increment approved by the Federal Executive Council affects only allowances and not basic pay which obviously explains the ignorance and mischief by the Online media outfit, enforced by its failure to seek knowledge of the process before embarking on a wild goose chase.

” Similarly, the Online Media outfit goofed in its attempt to smear the reputation of the past Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Dahiru Abubakar (Rtd.) by alleging that he coerced officers to part with money which was mismanaged. This allegation is a falsehood by the news platform which intent is yet unclear.

” To set the record straight, in 2013, the Nigeria Police Force acquired a mortgage institution, Fokas Savings and Loans Limited (now known as Nigeria Police Mortgage Bank Limited – NPMB), to assist every policeman to get housing loans from the Federal Mortgage Bank at low interest rates.

” As part of the prerequisites to re-capitalise the bank and effect its change of name as stipulated by law, the then IGP directed that the ownership of the bank be thrown open to all police personnel to buy into the shares of the bank.

” Subsequently, sensitization activities were carried out and subscription forms distributed. Deductions for the shares were made from the account of the subscribers and accrued money remitted directly to the CBN. Shares certificates were thereafter issued and made available for pick up at the various branches of the NPMB and other designated police offices for the 151,238 Police subscribers.

” The NPMB in furtherance of its mission has, in the past 9 years, given out loans to the tune of 4.1bn Naira to police personnel in support of their house ownership aspirations.

The Police High Command raised the alarm over what it described as “the continued aggressive and false information being spread by the management of the Online Media outfit in Nigeria, most especially against the Nigeria Police Force, saying that this had become a source of concern as their reportage clearly stems from a position of purposeful disinformation which is highly unacceptable”.

It therefore called on reputable Media Organizations in the country to entrench the importance of professional standards in reportage particularly where unverified information was concerned.

