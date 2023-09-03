The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division and Commander Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Major General AE Abubakar, has raised an alarm over the increasing influence of criminal syndicates fueling the crisis in Plateau State.

General Abubakar disclosed this at a stakeholders meeting held at the headquarters of 3 Division Jos with the traditional rulers and community leaders from 13 districts in Barikin Ladi, Riyom, and Jos South Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

He urged for collective action to consolidate peace in the state by underscoring the need for collaboration between all stakeholders to flush out the criminal elements living among the people and highlighting the detrimental impact of criminal syndicates on the stability and security of the region.

According to him, activities of criminal groups such as arms trafficking, armed robbery, cattle rustling and poisoning, drug smuggling, willful farm destruction, and organized crime have continued to exacerbate the crisis.

The commander pointed out the far-reaching implications of these criminal networks, including the loss of lives, destruction of property, and displacement of innocent citizens as a result of reprisal attacks resulting from the activities of the criminal elements.

He noted that the criminals cut across the ethno-religious groups, which he described as organized syndicates, and further revealed the significance of collaboration in addressing these issues to ensure lasting peace and development in Plateau State.

Recognizing the importance of a united front, the Commander called for cooperation among traditional rulers, community leaders, security agencies, and government institutions, adding that convergence exists among criminals resulting from poor parenting and strong traditional institutions to checkmate the activities of the youth.

The Commander urged all to work together to disrupt the activities of the criminal syndicates, share intelligence, and support law enforcement efforts towards sustainable peace and security for the people.

He appealed to the citizens to report suspicious activities and provide information that could aid in the identification and apprehension of those involved in criminal syndicates, adding that more than 60 suspects have been arrested, many neutralized, and dangerous weapons and caches of ammunition recovered in the last month of sting operations launched by troops of OPSH in collaboration with local security networks.

The Commander of Operation Safe Haven expressed optimism that through collective action and coordination, Plateau State will emerge stronger, enjoy sustained peace, and pave the way for progress and prosperity.

