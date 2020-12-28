Traditional ruler urges individuals to complement govt efforts in infrastructure development

Nigerians have been urged not to only look and wait for the government for welfare and development of their communities as it is becoming obvious that the government cannot do it alone.

The Ohimege Igu Koton-Karfe, Alhaji Abdulrazaq Isah Koto, the traditional ruler of Koton-Karfe kingdom made the call at this year’s Igu day held in Koton-Karfe.

The traditional ruler said successful personalities are the product of a community whether in government or they make successes in their private endeavours, they should look back at their communities and not wait for the government.

Alhaji Abdulrazaq who conferred titles on some personalities, described the recipients as people who have given back to the community and urged them to be spurred by the honour.

He particularly praised Hon. Asiwaju Asiru Idris for his love for Igu Kingdom, saying the community would remain grateful for his efforts to uplift infrastructure and empower indigenous small businesses.

Among those honoured by the traditional ruler was the Kogi State Commissioner for Finance Budget and Economic Planning, Mukadam Asiwaju Asiru Idris who is now the Turakin Kotonkarfe.

The commissioner was among thirty seven others honoured by the Ohimegu at the palace in Kotonkarfe.

The title was conferred on him in view of his managerial and accounting acumen, which according to the Ohimegu Igu Kotonkarfe, was described as a worthy son of the state.

The traditional ruler lauded his efforts in prudent management of resources, urging him to be spurred by the honour to do more.

Mukadam Asiwaju Asiru Idris said he is humbled by the honour, promising to do more in service to the state.

He promised to continue to serve the Ebira nation and in particular that of the people of Kogi Local Government.

