Ghana’s COVID-19 cases pass 19,000

The number of COVID-19 cases in Ghana has increased to 19,388, according to the latest data provided by the Ghana Health Service early on Saturday.

This is coming after the confirmation of 758 more infections.

The number of confirmed infected persons who have recovered increased to 14,330, with 284 more recoveries confirmed, while the death toll remains at 117 at the latest count.

From the latest recorded data, Ghana’s active COVID-19 cases have increased to 4,941, as the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has called for a review of the safety protocols in the country to halt the spikes in infections.

The Deputy General Secretary of the GMA Titus Beyuo attributed the increasing infection rate to the poor observance of safety protocols. (Xinhua/NAN)

