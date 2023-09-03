GETLIT Africa has unveiled a new contest, ‘Act Out a Scene,’ designed to stimulate the interest of Africans in literature and performance arts.

Ongoing since August 15 and ending on October 14, participation in the competition is free. It only requires prospective participants to interpret a scene in any book by acting it out in a one-minute video. They will then share it on their Instagram pages, tagging GetlitAfrica and possibly the book’s author.

Creative Director of Getlit Africa, Olawale Oluwadahunsi, said the Africa-wide initiative is positioned to reinvent literary appreciation amongst Africans in line with modern realities.

He said, “Act Out a Scene is a simple process. Submit a one-minute video acting out a scene in any book. Post your entry on your page and tag GetlitAfrica as a collaborator. Do not use video from another competition for this same contest. Quote and tag the book’s author you are acting a scene from. The video, which could be a monologue or dialogue, must be original, devoid of offensive content and free from any form of sound, music or instrumentals. We don’t want any sound that could aid one’s delivery. The rules of the contest are well-explained on our page. Our judges will assess the entries, and the ultimate winners will be rewarded.”

The grand prize and viewers’ choice winners will be announced on October 14.

