SEGUN Adefila’s Art Factory has announced ‘The Divorce of Lawino and Ochol’ as its play for September.

The play written by Chinweizu is based on Okot p’Bitek’s poems, ‘Song of Lawino and Song of Ocol’. It highlights a clash of divergent aspirations within marriage and will be shown every Saturday from 5 pm.

Adefila disclosed that though the play is the primary offering, there will also be a series of captivating short skits on Nigeria ahead of the 2023 Independence Day at the Art Factory, 32 Awofodu Street, off Pedro Road, Bariga, Lagos.

Explaining the reason for staging the play deep in the heart of Bariga, the Artistic Director said, “At the Art Factory, we believe in bringing the magic of theatre closer to the community. Our goal is to make high-quality entertainment accessible to everyone. This September, we’re making that dream a reality. Imagine an evening where you can unwind, savour excellent theatre, enjoy refreshing drinks, and indulge in delectable snacks, all in the company of friends and neighbours. That’s the communal God dream we’re creating at the Art Factory.

He added, “Whether you’re a theatre enthusiast or just looking for a delightful evening out, our September Theatre Feast promises to be an event you won’t want to miss. Be a part of this cultural celebration and make lasting memories with us. The experience is priceless. Let’s come together, share laughter, tears, and applause, and make this September a month of unforgettable theatre magic at the Art Factory.”

