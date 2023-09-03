A lecturer, chemical engineer and journalist are on the 2023 Nigeria Prize for Literature shortlist, with the literati eagerly looking forward to the winner.

A hundred and forty-three plays started the journey, but the final three emerged on Tuesday, August 23, after a thorough sifting process. Plays by an academic, arts journalist and chemical engineer are on the shortlist for this year’s edition of The Nigeria Prize for Literature with a cash award of $100,000.

The Advisory Board of the Prize, led by chairperson Professor Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo and comprising Professors Olu Obafemi and Ahmed Yerima, announced the shortlisted works and their authors. The writers and their plays are Obari Gomba (Grit), Abideen Abolaji Ojomu (The Ojuelegba Crossroads) and Henry Akubuiro (Yamtarawala – The Warrior King).

The winner will join the illustrious ranks of playwrights, including Soji Cole (Embers, 2018), Sam Ukala (Iredi War, 2014), Esiaba Irobi (Cemetry Road, 2010) and Ahmed Yerima (Hard Ground, 2006), who had previously won the drama category of the Prize which rotates annually amongst prose fiction, poetry, drama, and children’s literature.

Announcing the shortlisted plays on the Prize’s social media channels, Professor Adimora-Ezeigbo said they stand tall regarding dramatology, language, performance, story, and structure.

The Advisory Board Chair added that the plays represented the pinnacle of literary craftsmanship and the artistic convergence that The Nigeria Prize for Literature sponsored by Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) tirelessly seeks.

The Board stated: “For Grit by Obari Gomba, the judges have applauded it as a great play that transcends its covers. Its pages unfold a captivating narrative that has left an indelible mark, and its production quality is nothing short of excellent.

“The Ojuelegba Crossroads by Abideen Abolaji Ojomu has deeply resonated with the judges, who commend its rich exploration of our socio-political fabric. The play’s ability to confront everyday struggles and decision-making conflicts while aiming for a harmonious resolution underscores its significant impact.

“Yamtarawala – The Warrior King by Henry Akubuiro captured the judges’ admiration for its dramatic twists, rendering it suited for the stage and the screen. The narrative unfolds in ways that evoke a profound engagement and excitement.”

She added, “Our dedicated judges and the Advisory Board have consistently worked together to seamlessly blend the contemporary heartbeat with the essence of Nigerian literature. This shortlist is a testament to this harmonious fusion and the enduring legacy of our nation’s literary landscape.”

Professor Ameh Dennis Akoh, a Drama and Critical Theory scholar at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ebonyi State, chaired the three-person jury that assessed the works. The others are Professor Osita Catherine Ezenwanebe and Dr Rasheedah Liman.





Professor Victor K. Yankah from the Department of Theatre and Film Studies, the University of Cape Coast, Ghana, is the International Consultant for this year’s edition of the Prize.

On October 13, the Advisory Board will unveil the winner, with any of the trio attesting to the dynamism and hardworking nature of Nigerian writers expected to emerge.

Dr Gomba, a multiple award-winning writer, teaches Literature and Creative Writing at the University of Port Harcourt. He is the author of works including ‘Guerilla Post’ (drama), ‘For Every Homeland’ (poetry), ‘Thunder Protocol (poetry),’ Length of Eyes’ (poetry) and ‘Pearls of the Mangrove’. The Honorary Fellow in Writing of the University of Iowa, US, previously won the ANA Drama Prize in 2018 and the ANA Poetry Prize in 2017. He was shortlisted for the Nigeria Prize for Literature in 2017 and 2013.

Ojomu studied Chemical and Polymer Engineering at the Lagos State University but has since embraced acting, dancing and writing. His plays include ‘Oiled Wheels’ and ‘Woes of Warriors’.

Akubuiro is the Arts Editor/Assistant Saturday Editor of The Sun Newspaper. He holds an English & Literary Studies degree from the Imo State University. He is the author of two children’s books, ‘Adventures of Bingo and Bomboi’ and ‘Little Wizard of Okokomaiko’ and a novel, ‘Prodigals in Paradise’. Suppose he emerges as the winner of the Prize, he will be the second art/literary journalist after Abubakar Adam Ibrahim, who won with his novel, ‘A Season of Crimson Blossom’ in 2016.

