We have been discussing generosity. Generosity is the readiness and act of giving more of something than is strictly necessary or expected.

Generosity is first of all a disposition which in turn powers our action.

Generosity is not about money alone but about giving virtually anything – time, talents or treasure.

“Be a gift to everyone who enters your life, and to everyone whose life you enter. Be careful not to enter another’s life if you cannot be a gift. (You can always be a gift, because you always are the gift — yet sometimes you don’t let yourself know that.)” Neale Donald Walsch

We can all be generous if we release ourselves.

“A fight is going on inside me,” said an old man to his son. “It is a terrible fight between two wolves. One wolf is evil. He is anger, envy, sorrow, regret, greed, arrogance, self-pity, guilt, resentment, inferiority, lies, false pride, superiority, and ego. The other wolf is good. He is joy, peace, love, hope, serenity, humility, kindness, benevolence, empathy, generosity, truth, compassion and faith. The same fight is going on inside you.”

The son thought about it for a minute and then asked, “Which wolf will win?”

The old man replied simply, “The one you feed.” Wendy Mass

Generosity is both a disposition and an action. Generosity must become our lifestyle. (Let no day end without you having been generous.)

“You have not lived today until you have done something for someone who can never repay you.” John Bunyan

Generosity is giving and not expecting the recipient to reciprocate.





“If you want to call attention to your good deed then it isn’t a good deed, it’s a self-serving one. Why? Not only have you patted yourself on the back but you’re fishing for others to do the same.” Donna Lynn Hope

We must take the initiative to be generous. We must ask people, “Is there anything I can do?” mean it and practically render help. We must seek ways in which we can bless others – look out for people’s need and meet them.

Don’t wait to be told to give your resources to meet needs in people’s lives and in the church – discover and meet the needs. Don’t be reminded when you promise to give or help out. Whenever you give, give beyond what is expected.

Generosity has many benefits.

“We’ve all experienced it before: that tingle of happiness that floods your mind when you give something to someone else. Indeed, research shows people who are keen to do good are more likely to rate themselves as happy. This is the power of generosity – it benefits giver and receiver. And the good news is you don’t have to do anything drastic. Simple actions like buying a friend coffee, baking biscuits for your colleagues or volunteering for a short period of time are enough to get those feel-good vibes flowing.

It’s simple, really: even though we don’t benefit directly from our actions, being generous makes us feel warm and fuzzy.

to be continued

