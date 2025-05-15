Gelephu: An airport like never before

BHUTAN is on the cusp of a revolutionary development in its aviation infrastructure with the upcoming Gelephu International Airport, designed by the renowned Bjarke Ingels Group. This airport is not just a transportation hub; it’s a gateway to Bhutan’s future, seamlessly blending culture, sustainability, and national ambition.

The airport’s design, featuring locally sourced glulam timber and traditional Bhutanese carvings, honors the country’s rich heritage while embracing modernity.

The Gelephu International Airport is part of the larger Gelephu Mindfulness City project, a visionary initiative aimed at creating a sustainable and harmonious urban environment. The airport’s modular structure, adorned with the spiritual symbolism of the Kachen pillar, is a testament to Bhutan’s commitment to preserving its cultural identity.

One of the most striking features of this airport is its ability to blur the line between architecture and nature, allowing forests to flow through immigration, security, and departure gates.

This innovative design approach is not unique to Bhutan airports around the world are increasingly incorporating elements of nature and sustainability into their designs. For example, Singapore’s Changi Airport features a rooftop garden and a butterfly garden, while Norway’s Oslo, Oslo Airport, Gardermoen, features a design that blends seamlessly into the surrounding landscape.

These airports demonstrate that it is possible to create functional, efficient, and sustainable transportation hubs while also promoting environmental conservation.

In Africa, however, the story is different. Many airports on the continent are struggling to keep up with growing demands, and infrastructure development has not kept pace.

Ethiopia, however, stands out as an exception. The country’s investment in its aviation sector, including the construction of a new terminal at Addis Ababa’s Bole International Airport, demonstrates a commitment to modernizing its infrastructure and positioning itself as a major hub for air travel in Africa.

The Gelephu International Airport project is expected to handle 5.5 million passengers by 2065, making it a significant transportation hub in the region.

Bhutan’s approach to sustainable tourism and infrastructure development is a model that other countries can learn from.

By prioritising environmental conservation and cultural preservation, Bhutan is creating a unique and sustainable tourism industry that benefits both locals and visitors.

As Africa looks to develop its aviation sector, it can draw valuable lessons from Bhutan’s approach.

By prioritising sustainability, cultural preservation, and innovative design, African countries can also create airports that not only serve as transportation hubs but as gateways to their rich cultural heritage and natural beauty.

Ethiopia’s efforts to modernize its aviation sector are a step in the right direction, and other African countries would do well to follow suit.

The Gelephu International Airport is indeed a testament to Bhutan’s commitment to innovation and sustainability.

As the world looks to the future of air travel, it’s clear that airports will play a critical role in shaping the passenger experience and promoting environmental conservation. Bhutan’s approach is a beacon of hope for a more sustainable and culturally rich future in aviation, and Africa would do well to take note.

By embracing innovative design, sustainability, and cultural preservation, African airports can become more than just transportation hubs—they can be gateways to the continent’s rich heritage and natural beauty.

