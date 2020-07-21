Gbajabiamila expresses sadness over Isa Funtua’s death

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila on Tuesday expressed sadness over the death of the former President of the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Malam Ismaila Isa Funtua.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Lanre Lasisi, Rep. Gbajabiamila said Funtua, who was a lifetime patron of NPAN and the International Press Institute, lived a life full of service to humanity.

The Speaker also condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari over the loss, Funtua being a long time friend of the president.

While praying Almighty Allah to give his family, the people and Government of Katsina State the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, the Speaker prayed for Jannatul Firdaus to be his final abode.