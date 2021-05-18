Gas explosion kills two, injures three in Ogun

Two persons died while three others were injured in a gas explosion which occured at Conference Hotel, Abeokuta, on Tuesday.

This development happened few days after two persons, including an infant, died of a gas explosion at the Oke-Egunya area of the state capital.

The hotel is owned by the former governor of the State, Chief Gbenga Daniel.

According to a statement issued by the Hotel Facility Manager, Engr Tunde Osinubi, the incident occurred when a technician was carrying out routine maintenance on the automatic revolving door at the entrance of the hotel reception which involved the use of oxyacetylene gas to weld the door hinges.

The manager added that the Oxyacetylene gas cylinder suddenly exploded, killing the technician and one other person yet to be identified.

He said further that three other people were injured and taken to the hospital immediately for medical attention. They were reported to be responding to treatment.

Osinubi said: “So far no sabotage is suspected. It is however suspected that the gas cylinder purchased at the open market may be fake and unable to withstand gas pressure.

“The incidence of gas explosions as a result of fake cylinders being sold have become worrisome and of great concern as similar incidents have been reported in several locations in Abeokuta recently with casualties.

“The management of the hotel sympathises with the families and friends of the deceased and wishes to warn the general public of the presence of fake gas cylinders in the market. This incident is however greatly regretted.”

