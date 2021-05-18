Kaduna protest: NUPENG threatens to shut down facilities nationwide

The national leadership of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has said it would shut down all of its facilities nationwide if any of the labour leaders are hurt.

This is even as it expressed its sadness over the violent turn of NLC peaceful protests in Kaduna State.

In a statement issued by the National President and General Secretary, Comrade Williams Akporeha, and Comrade Afolabi Olawale, on Tuesday noted that the union is therefore calling on the Federal Government to immediately call on Governor Nasir El-Rufai to order.

The statement reads: “Consequently, the union reiterates that no labour leaders or workers as the case may be, be harmed, harassed, maimed, humiliated or victimized during this 5-day peaceful protests in the state.

“Our union is raising this alarm following the very reliable report of the clandestine move of Governor Nasir El-RUfai to hurt and put the lives of NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba and other labour leaders to danger.

“NUPENG, therefore, warns that if any harm is inflicted on any of the members of organized labour, the leadership of the union will not hesitate to call on all our members throughout the nation for a total shut down of all our services in the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry.

“In the light of the above, we are therefore putting all NUPENG members nationwide on red alert and may at very short notice of five hours call for a nationwide industrial action if the situation arises

“Our solidarity remains constant for the union makes us strong,” the statement declared.

