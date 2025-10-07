Gani Adams restates call for restructuring as solution to Nigeria’s challenges

… says over-centralisation of power reason Nigeria remains stagnant

Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has restated the call for a return to a regional system of government for Nigeria to witness true development, saying that the main reason the country had remained largely unprogressive was because it was too centralised.

Gani Adams restated his call, in his keynote address as the Global Convener, Oodua Progressives Union (OPU), at the 11th edition of the association’s Europe Summit 2025, held in Napoly, Italy, noting that with restructuring, the six geopolitical zones in the country can judiciously utilise their resources and develop at their own pace.

According to him, the current unitary system of government in Nigeria encourages massive corruption and impedes good governance, recalling that the country was plunged into the crisis since 1966, following the military incursion that “changed our Federal Constitution to unitary Constitution.”

“Nigeria was plunged into crisis since the military incursion into administration in 1966, after which Aguiyi Ironsi changed our Federal Constitution to a unitary Constitution.

“A nation of more than 250 million population cannot be using this sort of Unitary Constitution, an over-centralised Constitution that dictates that resources for states and local governments go to the centre. This has ensured that states and local governments cannot develop at their own pace without relying on handouts from the centre,” Adams stated.

The Yoruba generalissimo, however, called on OPU members and Nigerians in the Diaspora to join the call for restructuring, saying that they must demand it as the only way the country can move forward.

“You must demand restructuring as the only way the country can move forward. You can drive the cause peacefully on the basis of ideology. We do not have any other nation. So, we must join in proffering solutions to the hydra-headed challenge to Nigeria’s nationhood,” he said.

OPU Europe Coordinator, Alhaji Ganiyu Wahab, in his remark, said the gathering symbolised more than just a meeting of minds, noting that it embodied the members’ collective resolve to advance the interests, culture, and aspirations of the Yoruba people in the diaspora.

According to Wahab, the convention reminded members of their rich heritage, resilient spirit, and unwavering commitment to the progress and prosperity of the Yoruba people, noting that OPU Europe had long been a beacon of unity, cultural preservation, and advocacy for the Yoruba nation, both at home and abroad.

“Today, in Europe, we continue that noble tradition, fostering solidarity, empowerment, and development. This summit provides us with a unique platform to deliberate on pressing issues, from educational advancement and economic development to cultural preservation and political engagement.

“It is an opportunity to forge new alliances, exchange ideas, and chart strategic pathways that will propel our community to greater heights. We are aware that our journey is one of collective effort. Each member, each leader, and each supporter plays a vital role in shaping the future of our people. Let us harness the strength of our unity, the depth of our cultural heritage, and the innovative spirit that defines us as a people.

“As we engage in fruitful discussions over the coming days, I urge everyone to approach these conversations with openness, respect, and a shared vision of progress. Let us also remember our responsibility to the next generation, to instil in them pride in their roots and a passion for contributing positively to society,” the OPU chieftain stated.

He expressed gratitude to the OPU Convener, Iba Adams, the OPU Europe Executives, partners, and sponsors who made the summit possible.

Also speaking, the Coordinator, OPU Italy, Adeola Oreniyi, said the Yoruba language is an irreplaceable treasure that embodies the identity and spirit of its people, positing that its preservation and revitalisation were essential for cultural continuity and enriching Nigeria’s diverse ethnic nationality.

Oreniyi enjoined all OPU members across the world to commit to safeguarding the Yoruba heritage through education, innovation, and collective action, just as he emphasised that the organisation’s focus was to promote the unity of the Yoruba race, and create a bond that enhances personal and organisational growth, economic and business networking.

Dignitaries in attendance were the National President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo; National Secretary of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) and the Atoloye Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Barr. Babajide Tanimowo, Publicity Secretary, OPU Worldwide and Akingbayi Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Victor Adewale from Sweden, Social Director, OPU Worldwide, Prince Mark Oyetunde from Germany, Director of IT, OPU Worldwide, Chief (Mrs) Tinuke Junaid from Ireland, and the Director of Mobilisation, OPU Worldwide, Alhaja Nimotalahi Azeez from the Netherlands.

Others include: the Luxembourg Coordinator and Baamesho Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Babatunde Otukoya; the Europe Women Leader, Chief (Mrs) Kikelomo Otukoya; Chief Julius Odutola, Chief Mrs Deborah Ekundayo, Prince Niyi Oyewole, Chief Mrs Christiana Abatan, Madam Oluwaremilekun Alakija and the CEO of Harmony Gardens & Estate Development Limited, Mr Saheed Mosadoluwa (Ibile).

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

