The deputy governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the Lagos governorship election, Funke Akindele, lost her polling unit to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress, (APC).

Akindele cast her vote during the Saturday election at polling unit 019, Ita Aro Square, Àga/Ijimu ward in Ikorodu, Lagos State

APC polled a total of 77 votes while PDP gathered a total of 19 votes.

Labour Party’s candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour polled three votes, while Funsho Doherty of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) polled two votes.