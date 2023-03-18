Israel Arogbonlo

In a new twist, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has started uploading election results from the ongoing governorship and State Assembly elections in 28 States of the federation.

TRIBUNE ONLINE earlier reported opposition parties and some concerned Nigerians had knocked INEC over its failure to upload results immediately on its Result Viewing portal during the presidential and National Assembly elections — a development the Commission blamed on technical glitches, which many critics refused to accept.

In new development, INEC has been uploading results across some States of the federation where elections were held.

As at press time, 49% of results have been uploaded in Lagos while 17% submitted in Zamfara, Oyo (63%), Ogun (63%), and for Delta, 38% of the results have been uploaded.

Others include Ebonyi (52%); Kaduna (51%); Enugu (70%); Cross River (42%); Nasarawa (59%) and the list is endless.

