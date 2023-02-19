Biola Azeez, Ilorin

Fulani groups and associations in Kwara state at the weekend declared their support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and all the PDP candidates in the 2023 general elections.

Speaking when the groups visited home of former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, their leader, Alhaji Usman Sule Jowuro Lamba, said they had over the years, been ardent supporters and followers of the Saraki dynasty in the state, adding that “as a result we are reiterating our support for Senator Bukola Saraki, who is a scion of the late Olusola Saraki.”

Other speakers at the event include Head of Fulani in Ajase-Ipo, Irepodun local government area, Aduragba Suleiman and Seriki Fulani, Bacita, Alhaji Aliyu M. Oro.

They unanimously said that their lots were bettered in the state under the Sarakis than the four years reign of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

Receiving the groups on behalf of Senator Saraki, Director General, Kwara PDP Governorship Campaign Council, Professor Ali Ahmad, Saraki promised to reciprocate the gesture if PDP emerged victorious in the state.

“All the Fulanis, their leaders, associations and groups have reiterated their pledge towards voting for all the PDP candidates in the state including our presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

“They also pledged to vote for our governorship candidate Shuaib Yaman Abdullahi. This message will resonate in the state and we hope to reciprocate this kind gesture by the Fulani groups and associations have given to the PDP ahead of these forthcoming elections in the state and Nigeria as a whole.

“We thank you very much. We hope we will be together for the development of the state and for the advancement of the interest of the Fulani groups. We hope next week Atiku Abubakar will be declared as the president-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.