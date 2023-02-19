By Muhammad Sabiu, Kaduna

Ahead of Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly Election the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has told Christians not to be deceived by those manipulating the bible to suit their political agenda, saying Christians have no Political party.

The Chairman of CAN in Kaduna State, Rev. John Joseph Hayab made call while addressing the conference of Baptist Women fellowship in Southern Kaduna on Sunday.

He emphasised on the need for Christians to be careful of those politicians who have masterminded the act of manipulating the holy bible to suits their interest.

According to Hayab, it is okay for people to vote for the people of their choice, but “it is satanic for some people to manipulate the bible to serve their interest.”

“Our votes most be massive, nobody should lie to the Christians that there is one political party, and that if we don’t vote them we will not go heaven; there is no where in the bible that says so, nobody should distort our theology just because they want political office.

“I call on all Christians to vote with conviction, nobody should deceived us that there is a political party for Christians, we should not accept the lies, that is not biblical. Who even told them their candidate is a Christian.

“Those saying that Christians should vote for Christian candidates of a political party because they have Christian names are not following the True teachings of the bible.

“Nobody should manipulate bible because he want the votes of Christians, let us vote those who are competent not base on ethnicity and religion,” he said.