The Lagos State Police Command confirmed the arrest of notorious robbers, Famous Ogooluwa and Ibrahim Awoniyi, by Elemoro Division officers around 1 a.m. on Thursday.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, noting that the suspects were nabbed while escaping with their loot after robbing their victim.

Hundeyin said the suspects were arrested following intel received by the police about an ongoing robbery in the Abijo GRA junction of Ibeju-Lekki.

Items recovered from the suspects, according to the PPRO, include two locally made pistols, one live cartridge, one Tecno Android phone, and one ZAT Android phone.

He said that further investigation led to the arrest of their gun dealer, Taofeek Soliu.

Hundeyin disclosed that the suspects confessed to having robbed at the same spot several times and will be arraigned in court after investigations.

He, therefore, assured the commitment of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Omohunwa, to do everything operationally possible to ensure that crime and criminality are curtailed in Lagos State.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE