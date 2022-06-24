Fulani are not terrorists — Nomadic rights group

The national chairman of Nomadic Rights Concern (NRC), Professor Umar Labdo, has said Fulani are not terrorists, robbers and criminals.

In a press conference in Kaduna on Thursday, while launching the organisation, Labdo noted that “it is high time that Nigerians knew that in every tribe and every society bad eggs exist. So there is a need to address this notion on stereotyping of Fulani organisations as armed robbers and terrorists.”

Represented by Dr Ahmed Gumi, the NRC chairman remarked that “it was established to address the gap between herdsmen and the larger society. Looking at the not-too-recent spate of insecurity and ethnic clashes involving the pastoral nomads, the issue that stands out glaringly is the pastoralists are both victims and villains largely because their voices are muffled by an unimaginable level of illiteracy and know-how.”

According to him, “this organisation will look at the right of the Fulanis which are trampled upon or denied, leading to many instances that are avoidable.

“Violence is the language of the unheard. Therefore there is a necessity to establish a non-governmental and apolitical organisation that is dedicated to peace and harmonious coexistence between various groups and ethnicities, especially herders and farmers.





“The organisation has as its primary objective the protection of the rights of nomadic pastoralists in Nigeria and beyond, using legal and constitutional means to achieve that.

“Nomadic Rights Concern will seek cooperation and a good working relationship with all Fulani organisations to ensure unity and understanding among all.

“This organisation is not for Fulani alone, it is for all nomads and pastoralists irrespective of their ethnicity region or religion.”

According to him, the nomadic right concern will help nomads to adopt and develop modern scientific livestock breeding and rearing methods saying, it will work towards the overall development of the sector in a holistic approach.

“As a civil rights concern organisation, we will work with relevant government agencies, such as National Education Nomadic Commission, and all other nomadic-oriented NGOs to help them deliver their mandates and secure the understanding and cooperation of the herders.”