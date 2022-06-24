Insecurity: Lagos holds intercessory prayer

The Lagos State Community Development Advisory Council (LSCDAC) has held an inter-religious prayer session to end insecurity and other multifarious challenges facing the country.

The prayer which was held simultaneously across the 57 Local government areas and LCDA across the state and themed, “Heal our Nation” was aimed at tackling the recurring security, and socio-economic challenges bedevilling the nation and also for the successful conduct of the 2023 general elections.

The intercessory prayer which was held through the Community Development Committee (CDC) at the Itire-Ikate council secretariat, Airways Road, Ijesha, also featured the distribution of cash gifts, animal feeds, consumable items to widows, the less privileged and different women groups to commemorate this year’s Eid-el- Fitr celebration.

Chairman, Community Development Committee of Itire-Ikate LCDA, Otunba Dupe Adekoya, gave a prophecy of hope and a brighter future to the congregants. According to him, with God, the challenges confronting Nigeria and Nigerians are not insurmountable.

“Nigeria shall be great again. God Almighty is a listening God that is why we are all gathered here to table our challenges before him. We pray He guides our leaders to the right path and soften their hearts to be filled with the love of the masses. Let your light shine on our nation and its leaders and the citizenry,” Adekoya prayed.

Executive Chairman of Itire-Ikate Local Council Development Area, Hon. (Dr) Ahmed Olanrewaju Apatira who was represented by the council’s Vice Chairman, Hon. Yetunde Jimba expressed optimism that only God can heal the nation from terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other challenges.

“At this critical moment in our national life, I wish to appeal to Nigerians, irrespective of political and religious affiliations to rise up and cry for the mercy of God for him to bring an end to evils by the enemies of Nigeria and her people.

“At this junction, we cannot hide the truth, Nigeria needs favour in the sight of God Almighty and only Him can rescue us. I want every one of us to sustain prayers for our nation as it will stand in the gap to heal our nation,” he said.

The intercessory was attended by religious leaders from both the Christian and Islamic faiths who took turns to lead the congregation in prayers for our dear nation, Nigeria.





