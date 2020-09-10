Fuel price increase again?

The Federal Government has announced yet another increment in the price of fuel to N162 per litre. Nigerians need to rise; labour congress, civil society, Occupy Nigeria, Save Nigeria Group and others need to speak out against the evil of further inflicting poverty on the people.

How can government allow increase in fuel price during a pandemic of this nature; that means Nigerians will be buying fuel at a higher price than before Covid-19 pandemic?

In other climes, government gave their citizens palliatives, but not in Nigeria; this government seems unbothered. Does government understand the effect of their action on the people? Inflation is above 12 per cent and food stuff is beyond the reach of masses. It should be common knowledge that you don’t remove subsidy on a product you are not producing locally, if crude oil gets to $65, how much will Nigerians buy fuel? With $45 crude oil price, petrol should not exceed N120.

What happened to our four refineries? In five years, the All Progressives Congress led government has not been able to fix any.

David Atta,

Abuja.

