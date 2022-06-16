Fuel queues return in Abeokuta 

Motorists and residents of Abeokuta have started to experience the return of long queues at some petrol filling stations on Thursday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, following the announcement by the South-West zone of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) that Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) will be sold at N180 per litre.

The Association lamented that IPMAN members for over six months had been buying petroleum products from private owner depots at a higher rate ranging between N157 and N158, due to irregular supply of products by government depots.

The gates of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), at Oke Mosan axis, had been shut against customers for almost three days, believed to be as a result of the non-availability of the commodity to dispense.

Tribune Online gathered that people are in long queues to buy fuel at Mobil Petrol Station, Onikolobo and MRS petrol station, Isale -Igbein.

A motorist, Ajibola Ayodele, who spoke with our correspondent at one of the filling stations said the return of queues at the petrol stations was a result of panic buying.