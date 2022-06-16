Police arrest man who killed 3-year-old boy in Anambra over argument with father

The Anambra State Police Operatives, on Thursday, arrested one Mr Onwele Anayo ‘M’ aged 34 years on the murder of Divine Eze ‘M’ aged three years.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the incident happened in Hillview Estate, Nkwelle -Ezunaka, in the Oyi Local Government Area of the state.

According to the State Police Command’s Public Relations Officers, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, who disclosed this in a statement, said the unfortunate incident occurred as a result of argument that ensure between the suspect and the father of the slain boy.

The PPRO, explain that “preliminary information shows that the suspect visited the father of the victim yesterday 15/6/2022 and spent the night in the victim’s house. In the early hours of today 16/6/2022, an argument ensued between the father and the suspect. The suspect (Mr Anayo) took the child (Divine) as he was sleeping and killed him, by hitting him on the floor severally. Mr Anayo carried a knife from the room, pursue the father around the house, threatening to kill him.

“Police Operatives have visited the scene and recovered the body of the child and investigation is ongoing. Further development will be communicated.”

