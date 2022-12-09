FRSC gets 45 reflective jackets in Oyo

The Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) has received 45 reflective jackets from the Hamfal and Suave company as part of its social corporate responsibility.

Speaking while donating the jackets at the FRSC Ibadan tollgate area office, General Manager, Laide Wasiu said the jackets will help personnel of the corps to carry out their responsibilities of road safety across the country.

“We are here to present reflective jackets to the officers of the FRSC as a form of gratitude for their good work.

“We want to show appreciation to them in our own little way, that is why we are here to present this to them.

“We want to encourage you to keep being committed and dedicated to ensuring that the roads are safer for everyone.”

He also admonished them to continue the good work, especially during the yuletide period when the major highways are prone to accidents.

“The FRSC has been very effective, and I’ll like to advise them to continue the good work, especially in the ember period so as to ensure that the roads are accident-free,” he said.

On her part, the head of the tollgate area office, R. O Omowa appreciated the donations of the company to the corps.

“I appreciate this kindness towards us. This is an amazing gesture and it will further encourage us to be better at doing our job.

“On behalf of my men, I receive these gifts, and we pledge to do more in ensuring safer highways,” she stated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Cute Abiola Shares First Salary As Governor’s SA With Widows, Old Women

Popular skit maker and comic actor, Abdulgafar Ahmed Abiola, better known as Cute Abiola has melted the hearts of many after using his first salary as the Special Assistant (SA) on Creative Industries…

Many State-Owned Airports Are For Cheap Political Gains





IT is no longer news that many state governors across the country have attributed reasons for building airports in their states to such factors including the desire to make movements of goods and people in their states seamless and above all for economic benefits…