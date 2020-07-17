Fresh FM Ado Ekiti commences test transmission

The latest addition to the Fresh FM Nigeria family, Fresh 106.9FM, Ado Ekiti, has commenced test transmission. The test transmission approval came via a letter signed by Dr Igomu Onoja, the Secretary to the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), dated July 14, 2020. Fresh FM Nigeria is the owner of Fresh 105.9 FM, Ibadan, Fresh 107.9 FM, Abeokuta and Fresh 106.9FM, Ado Ekiti respectively.

The company commenced full commercial broadcast in August 2015 and within five years has established two other radio stations. A brainchild of the renowned musician, Yinka Ayefele, MON, the station is reputed to be one of the leading radio stations in the South-West of the country with several awards and honours of note.

Speaking on the development, the proprietor of the station, Dr Yinka Ayefele, said Fresh 106.9 FM, Ado Ekiti is set to change the airwaves with quality radio programming. “We are going to change the perception of people towards the radio just as we have done in Ibadan and Abeokuta. We know how to do radio and I can assure our teeming listeners they should expect nothing but the best from us.

Speaking further, he said he decided to invest in Ekiti state because “Ekiti is my home town and more importantly, I want my people to feel the good vibes of the radio.

“Fresh FM has completely changed the face of radio broadcasting in Nigeria and we’re not stopping at that we’re working hard to establish our academy also.”

