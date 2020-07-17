Meet your artiste

Asiri
Damilare Osundare is an award-winning author, coach, brand influencer, MC and inspirational speaker. He has, over the years, built a stellar brand as one of the leading young voices of transformation in Africa.
Also known as Asiri, Damilare is a highly sought-after speaker and trainer for several organisations as he is regularly billed to train their executives on subjects on sustainability, influencer marketing, business storytelling and content creation. He is often described as the ‘Mystery man’ for his unusual ability to unravel uncommon Insights for successful living.
His flourishing career as an MC, comedian and actor provided the much-needed leverage to communicate relevance to a wider audience. He calls himself “a complete package of depth, hilarity and insight”.
He is the founder of Humorality Comedy Academy, a transformation hub for budding comic talents. He is also the founder of ‘Asiri start-ups’, a growing community of high performing entrepreneurs. The community recently morphed to “Mystery tribe” to allow for greater expression.
He is the author of Asiri ‘Mystery book’ and ‘Anticipation: The Fire of Process’. Osundare is a recipient of many awards and was recently awarded as one of the 25 Outstanding Young Persons in Africa at the 2019 YEA summit.
