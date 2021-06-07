Fr Mbaka cries out over DSS invitation

The fiery Enugu Catholic Priest, Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has raised alarm over his sudden invitation by the Department of the State Service (DSS), to Abuja, shortly after his resumption at Adoration Ministry, on Sunday last week, after serving a 30-day ban imposed in him by the Catholic authorities.

A source told the Tribune Online that the invitation might not be unconnected to a directive from the head of his Diocese, Bishop Calistus Onaga, warning the priest to stop delving into political matters.

“As the followers of this Adoration, we are yet to be brief about the invitation,” the source added.

Mbaka made the claim of the invitation by the DSS while addressing his followers at the Adoration Ground in Enugu on Sunday.

Tribune Online gathered that as part of the conditions for him to re-open the Adoration, the Ministry was changed to a Chaplaincy, with a caution that he (Mbaka), should stay away from political activities.

Mbaka, in his disobedience, however, mounted the pulpit and again lambasted the present government.

“Who is beaten and told not to cry,” he thundered in Igbo vernacular.

“The body and blood of Jesus is the solution to what you are passing through, it is the supernatural solution to what Nigeria is passing through; in a time like this when the youths are passing through the corridors of unemployment, when the youths are crying, when there is banditry when a lot of terrorist activities are going on, we need the power of the Holy Ghost for a holistic solution.

“What are we talking about? In a time like this when the whole countrymen cannot find a solution in the government, people will find a solution in the body and blood of Jesus Christ.

“Did they tell me to shut up and start saying that the country is good? The country is not good. God will fight for this country. The country is not well. Woe betide a prophet of God who will be silent in time of evil, that person is not a prophet, no matter the threat, no matter the attack, a prophet is a prophet at all times,” he declared.

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.